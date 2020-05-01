CDCA congratulates Ross Taylor on Sir Richard Hadlee Medal

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 12:52

Central Districts Cricket is thrilled to congratulate BLACKCAP and lifelong Central Districts representative Ross Taylor on winning New Zealand’s supreme cricket accolade - the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, announced this morning by New Zealand Cricket at the 2020 ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards.

Central Districts Cricket CEO Pete de Wet said he was sure he spoke for all CD’s cricket family and supporters in congratulating Taylor on a wonderful season, and on winning the Sir Richard Hadlee medal for the third time simce its inceptio at the start of the decade.

"We are extremely proud of Ross and of what he has achieved for the BLACKCAPS, and especially over this past season," said de Wet.

"We have so many memorable moments to cherish from his distinguished career, and seeing him, this summer, become the first player in history to play 100 games in all three formats was extra rewarding."

For Taylor, it was a season of milestones for the evergreen batsman as he also surpassed Stephen Fleming’s all-time New Zealand Test runs record, and played his 100th T20 International and 100th Test during a productive summer.

CDCA Manager, High Performance, Lance Hamilton said, "It’s been such a pleasure to watch Ross’s career evolve - from the time he was a young lad looking after the boys in the dressing room when we played first-class games in Masterton, to watching him take the field at the Basin Reserve as he became the first player to achieve 100 games across all formats.

"Through it all he has remained the same loyal, humble, yet fiercely competitive man who always has time for others, and is someone that not only his family and close friends can be proud of, but someone I believe the whole country can be proud of. Ross is a great ambassador for the game that we love - and also, for kiwis in general."

CDCA congratulates all New Zealand’s winners of this season’s ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards which also saw Taylor named the ANZ International Men’s T20 Player of the Year, Masterton Intermediate schoolteacher Colin Mann recognised with a national Community Cricket Award for Best Female Engagement Initiative, and former Central Stag, BLACKCAP and commentary legend Ian Smith awarded the prestigious Bert Sutcliffe Medal for service to cricket.