All Whites head coach Danny Hay to take on responsibility for Men's U23

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 14:35

New Zealand Football have announced that due to the on-going impact of COVID-19, in addition to the cancellation of the OFC Nations Cup and postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, All Whites Head Coach Danny Hay will take on responsibility for the Men’s U23 team from 1 May 2020.

As part of his role as All Whites Head Coach, Danny Hay was previously due to take on the position of Men’s U23 Head Coach from 1 September 2020. Due to the current postponement of international football this has been brought forward to provide clarity to the players. The consolidation of roles allows for the 2021 Olympics to now become an integral part of the All Whites’ qualification campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

New Zealand Football would like to thank, acknowledge and congratulate current Men’s U23 Head Coach Des Buckingham, the staffing group, and players for their performances to date.

Andrew Pragnell, CEO of New Zealand Football, said:

"We are deeply disappointed that we were not able to attend the Olympics this year and have empathy for what this outcome means for Des and the current Men’s U23 group. This is an unprecedented situation but we wanted to provide clarity for everyone involved so that we are in the best possible position when we start playing again."

