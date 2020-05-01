2020 ANZ NZC Awards

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 15:06

Celebrating Auckland Cricket Award Winners

AMIE HUCKER

Gillette Venus Cup Player of the Year

With class performances with both bat and ball, and as the captain of the winning team, Amie was fittingly awarded Gillette Venus Cup player of the tournament, finishing her campaign with 210 runs at an average of 52 and hitting 28 fours and two sixes. With the ball, Amie took six wickets, with best bowling figures of 2/8.

ANNETTE CAMPBELL

Official of the Year

Annette started her contribution to community cricket as the Premier Scorer for Papatoetoe Cricket Club. Following many years of service, she moved to Cornwall Cricket Club, for which the 2019-20 season was her 21st as the Premier Men’s team scorer. Alongside her involvement with Auckland Club Cricket, she has also been a major contributor to the National Club Cricket Championships, taking on the logistical responsibilities for all scorers, and scoring herself for the past 20 years.

Additionally, Annette has played a vital role in the development of scorers, both at the community and domestic level. She is a member of the Executive Committee for the Auckland Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association and a board member of the NZC Umpire and Scorers Association. Along with these two roles, she serves as the Regional Scoring Manager for the Auckland region.

KYLE JAMIESON

Auckland Cricketer of the Year

There’s no denying it was a breakout season for Kyle Jamieson. The all-rounder returned home to Auckland for his first season in blue and immediately made an impact.

