Redwood gelding’s stocks rise at Sandown

Saturday, 2 May, 2020 - 20:11

New Zealand-bred galloper Rising Red has had plenty of setbacks with injury throughout his career, which made his victory in the Ladbrokes Switch Handicap (2100m) at Sandown on Saturday even sweeter for his connections.

The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained gelding jumped well from barrier four and was taken straight to the front by jockey Michael Dee who was able to dictate terms throughout.

The Chris Waller-trained Carzoff put in a late surge, however, Rising Red was too strong and was able to hold off his attacker to score by two lengths.

It was the son of Redwood’s first win since the Gr.3 Premier’s Cup (2200m) two years ago and Busuttin was delighted to get the result with the injury-plagued gelding.

"You get a kick out of some wins more than others and it may only be a Saturday race, but it does mean a lot," Busuttin said.

"It's easy to say afterwards but I said to the owners this morning that he's better than these horses and well in at the weights.

"But he was second-up off a break over 2100m and on a heavy track, but it's certainly pleasing all-round.

"It’s very satisfying for the owners. We have had a lot of setbacks with the horse. He’s a lightly raced six-year-old and he has broken down two or three times.

"It’s also good for the stable, he is a stable favourite and is a good, genuine horse."

Rising Red was initially being set towards the Brisbane winter carnival, however, Busuttin is now looking for alternative options as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We'll have to sit down and see what is available," Busuttin said. "As long as he continues to race well and is happy, we'll keep him going."

Dee said Rising Red was not that comfortable on the heavy ground but finding the lead was an advantage.

"He probably struggled to get through it but got through it better than most," Dee said.

"Getting a nice comfortable lead and being able to improve his momentum made all the difference."

Rising Red was bred by John and Victoria Carter under their Carter Bloodstock banner and they have remained in the large ownership group, which includes Busuttin.

- NZ Racing Desk