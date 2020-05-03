Delayed departures for two Vodafone Warriors

Sunday, 3 May, 2020 - 17:31

Vodafone Warriors centre David Fusitu’a and hooker Nathaniel Roache remained in Auckland when the team flew out for Australia this afternoon to prepare for the resumption of the 2020 NRL season.

Fusitu’a has been granted permission to delay his departure on compassionate grounds while Roache was ordered to stay home after contacting medical staff this morning to say he was unwell.

"Nate called the club first thing this morning saying he wasn’t feeling well," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"He was instructed to have a test immediately and was told not to report at the airport as he would not be travelling with the team.

"We’re totally satisfied Nate has had no contact with any other player or staff member at the club for several weeks and we’re very comfortable we have abided by all policies and requirements.

"David has stayed behind for a personal matter and will fly to Tamworth as soon as possible."

The rest of the playing squad and football staff flew out on for Tamworth their charter flight at 3.00pm today.