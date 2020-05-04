No Derby for Kinane

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 17:20

Promising New Zealand-bred three-year-old Kinane will bypass the Gr.1 South Australian Derby (2500m) on Saturday in favour of Queensland targets over the coming month.

The son of Reliable Man has won two of his four starts, including a last-start victory in the Gr.3 Frank Packer Plate (2000m) at Randwick, and finished runner-up in his two other assignments.

While trainer Chris Waller has been pleased with his progress since his triumph last month, he is electing to take a patient approach with the gelding.

"Kinane is fit and well, however, we believe the 2500m this early in his career is going to come up a bit quick and there is no rush with him," Waller said.

"He will therefore not go to South Australia, and most likely trial at Rosehill on Friday, with the plan being to give him one or two runs during the Brisbane Winter Carnival before spelling him and focusing on the spring."

After his Frank Packer win, Kinane's owners are reported to have knocked back offers in excess of A$2 million from Hong Kong.

He was also installed one of the favourites for Saturday's South Australian Derby.

In-form Adelaide colt Dalasan was the favourite for Saturday's South Australian Derby on Monday at $3.40 just ahead of Russian Camelot ($3.80) and Victoria Derby winner Warning ($4.60).

This year's Queensland winter carnival has been revised with only a select number of feature races to be held because of the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gr.1 Queensland Derby (2400m) is not being run but stakes races for three-year-olds in Brisbane during the carnival including the Gr.3 Gunsynd Classic (1800m) and the Gr.3 Rough Habit Plate (2200m).

Kinane has become a posterchild for pinhooking at New Zealand Bloodstock’s sales.

He was initially purchased by Sam and Libby Bleakley, of Highden Park, out of Curraghmore’s 2017 National Mixed Bloodstock Sale as a weanling for $42,500.

He was then offered through their 2018 Book 2 Yearling Sale draft where he was purchased by Singapore’s Red Hare Bloodstock for $55,000 before he was secured by bloodstock agent Phill Cataldo for $165,000 out of Phoenix Park’s 2018 Ready To Run Sale draft.

Emperor sold to Hong Kong

Exciting three-year-old Holy Mongolemperor has been sold and will do his future racing in Hong Kong.

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained colt has been placed in three of his seven starts.

The good-looking son of More Than Ready was last seen when fifth in the Gr.2 Auckland Guineas (1600m) won by Dragon Leap, running the fastest closing sectionals.

Well-supported in futures markets for the Gr.1 New Zealand Derby (2400m), Holy Mongolemperor spiked a temperature on the eve of the Gr.1 Levin Classic (1600m), which scuppered his Derby campaign.

A $240,000 purchase at the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale, Holy Mongolemperor looks a Hong Kong Derby (2000m) prospect for next season.