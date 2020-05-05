Reliable Man heads Westbury 2020 Roster

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 11:05

In a year where the resilience of breeders is likely to be tested in New Zealand, Westbury Stud have taken a positive approach to the troubled times when announcing their roster and fee structure for the upcoming season.

"It is imperative for breeders to mate their mares this year, as the long term future of the New Zealand Industry is dependent on mares being bred and as many foals as possible being born in 2021," Wetbury Stud General Manager Russell Warwick said.

"Under the difficulties breeders are faced with, we have taken a proactive approach this year to ensure that the service fees of our stallions provide our clients with value and the ability to breed a good horse at a realistic cost, while they must have an opportunity to make a profit should they choose to sell.

"In respect of the horse numbers (the foals born or about to be born) the pathway for the next two racing seasons is set to a degree, but the future foal crops which will affect yearling sales and the number of horses which will be available to race from the 2023-24 season and beyond, will fall upon the decisions made by breeders mating their mares in 2020."

Reliable Man, a son of Dalakhani, will head a list of six stallions to stand at Gerry Harvey’s Westbury Stud in 2020, remaining at his 2020 fee of $15,000+GST.

Reliable Man has had an excellent season headed by his daughter Miami Bound winning both the Gr.1 VRC Oaks (2500m) and Gr.2 Wakeful Stakes (2000m) in the spring.

Additionally, the Chris Waller-trained Kinane, a last-start Group Three winner, shapes as one of the most progressive three-year-olds in training in Australia.

With yearlings selling up to $330,000 at Karaka this year, Reliable Man proved a commercial success.

Dual Group One winner Tarzino will stand for $12,000+GST, after the son of Tavistock’s first crop of yearlings were warmly received.

El Roca, Redwood, and Swiss Ace will all stand for a fee of $8,000+GST allowing breeders the opportunity to use proven stallions in the market place at very affordable fees.

El Roca’s eldest crop are currently three-year-olds and led by the outstanding filly Travelling Light, winner of the Gr. 1 Levin Classic (1600m) against the colts and the winner of five of her seven starts.

Redwood has enjoyed another good season on the racetrack with Night’s Watch, Platinum Invador and Communique all successful at Group Three level.

Swiss Ace posted his first Group One winner this season when his talented son Julius took out the Railway Stakes (1200m), while his multiple stakes winning daughter, Miss Federer, was awarded the NZB Southern Filly of the Year title for 2019-20.

Kementari’s half-brother Telperion rounds out the 2020 roster, with his first crop of yearlings selling up to $80,000 at Karaka in January.

Yearlings by the young son of Street Cry were purchased by the likes of John Foote, Phill Cataldo, Paul Moroney, Stephen McKee, Allan Sharrock, Andrew Campbell, Danny Walker, and Kelvin Tyler. Telperion will stand at $5,000+GST.

Westbury Stud stallion fees 2020

Reliable Man $15,000 + GST

Tarzino $12,000 + GST

El Roca $8,000 + GST

Redwood $8,000 + GST

Swiss Ace $8,000 + GST

Telperion $5,000 + GST