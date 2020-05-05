Otago Polytechnic and Cricket join forces to develop International Centre of Cricket Excellence

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 18:20

Otago Polytechnic has partnered with the Otago Cricket Association in an innovative and exciting project, a proposed $1.1 million world-class cricket and education facility - the Otago International Centre of Cricket Excellence, in Dunedin.

The aim of the project is to provide a facility which will entice promising school leavers and domestic cricket players from New Zealand and overseas to live in Dunedin, play and develop their cricket through a professional cricket academy while studying towards an academic and vocational qualification through Otago Polytechnic.

Otago Polytechnic Director: External Relations Mike Waddell says the tertiary institution is excited to be involved in the project, which offers benefits to the city and Otago and Southland regions.

"This vision not only benefits Otago Polytechnic and Otago Cricket, but also greater Dunedin, its culture, vibrancy and economy and the wider region through the attraction of young New Zealand and international students who are seeking quality education and cricket opportunities," Waddell says.

The partnership’s priority is to establish the facility, a giant greenhouse housing 12 to 14 grass wickets on land at Logan Park.

Otago Cricket has made a submission to this year’s Dunedin City Council (DCC) annual plan for land currently being used for tennis courts at Logan Park to be made available to develop the new facility. Tennis Otago is gifting the land back to the DCC as it creates a new tennis development.

The project is a result of a long-running partnership between Otago Cricket and Otago Polytechnic and the tertiary education provider’s associated scholarship programme that helps students graduate with education qualifications that support their future career aspirations.

The scholarship partnership provides five full fees academic scholarships, allowing Otago Cricket to retain and attract talented players to our area from within our region but also from throughout the country.

The scholarship holders benefit from the comprehensive support and guidance of Otago Polytechnic staff, including academic expertise, careers advice, study assistance, pastoral and accommodation support. They also have access to Otago Cricket Performance coaching staff, as well as support staff (including Strength and Conditioning, Physiotherapy and Mental Skills support) and Otago Cricket training facilities throughout the period of their scholarships. Both organisations are excited about the prospect of building a unique year-round opportunity for aspiring cricketers from within New Zealand and overseas to receive a tertiary opportunity embedded within a high-quality cricket performance environment.

"New Zealand Cricket’s winter training programme at Lincoln has been a resounding success and offers year-round training for aspiring cricketers. Adding a similar facility in Dunedin aligned to quality tertiary opportunities will provide Dunedin and Otago with a unique point of difference, one that adds to the social and economic fabric of our region," Coggan explains.

"To remain relevant and to ensure cricket maintains meaning, continues to capture the interest of people from Otago and Southland and sustains competitive flagship men’s and women’s domestic sides, we need to do things that are different and innovative," Coggan says.

"We expect many of these students will then stay and build depth and strength to Otago Cricket - adding genuine quality to the Dunedin cricket club ecosystem and our performance programmes -and graduate with education qualifications that support their future career aspirations.

"Important to the success of this project will be the build of a facility that can host winter training on quality grass wickets." As well as developing players, it is envisaged the Otago International Centre of Cricket Excellence will support the development of coaches and officials (national and international) at various levels through tailored programming by qualified staff and private contractors. This supports Otago Cricket’s performance and talent vision of not only developing Black Caps and White Ferns players, but international-quality game officials.

Otago Cricket has worked closely with Sport Otago, through a contracted partnership to ascertain all relevant information pertaining to the suitability of this site for the intended purpose.

It would look to fundraise for capital for the project, currently estimated to cost about $1.1 million. The capital, together with annual operating costs, are included in a proposed budget for the development and have been presented to the DCC.

Coggan acknowledges one aspect not factored into the project was Covid-19.

"We recognise our plans are being launched at a stressful time for our city, region and country. However, after careful thought about timing of this application, the board believes it is important that we push forward with our plans to secure land.

"We are seeking nothing else at this time, other than permission from the DCC to house our project at Logan Park on land currently housing some tennis courts closes to Harbour Terrace. We can then continue to make plans to fund and build our centre over the course of the next couple of years.

"Although this project will possibly be slowed down due to what we are all currently experiencing, both organisations are committed to progress and it will therefore assist significantly, knowing we have the DCC support for the site of the proposed facility."