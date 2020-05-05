Dane Cleaver, Jess Watkin scoop top awards

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 22:40

Central Stags wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver and Central Hinds T20 co-captain Jess Watkin were the big winners as the 2019/20 season’s Central Districts Cricket Awards were announced this evening.

After a standout summer with both bat and wicketkeeping gloves, 28-year-old Cleaver took home the premier award for Central Stags’ Player of the Year for the first time; as well as the Stags’ Players’ Player of the Year - an award voted by his peers.

Twenty-one-year-old Watkin capped her first summer as a co-captain by collecting the Central Hinds’ top individual trophy for the second time in her distinguished young career.

Watkin previously took out the overall women’s award in 2017, and was also named the Hinds’ Dream11 Super Smash Player of the Year of 2019/20.

Hannah Rowe and George Worker were named the top one-day players for their respective sides while Natalie Dodd was voted the Hinds’ Players’ Player of the Year after another strong all-round season with both the bat and wicketkeeping gloves.

Among other winners on the night was the Noema-Barnett family with Central Stags veteran Kieran Noema-Barnett taking out the individual honours from the men’s Dream11 Super Smash T20 campaign whilst younger brother Arana Noema-Barnett was named the Chapple Cup player of the season.

Central Districts A captain Ma’ara Ave was named the A side’s player of the year, while Palmerston North 16-year-old Ashtuti Kumar added the Central Hinds Emerging Player of the Year award to her mantelpiece, after having made nerveless debuts in both formats for the Hinds as well as a strong all-round contribution to the CD Under 19 women’s team that lifted the inaugural national title this summer. CD Under-19 teammate Saffron Wilson, of Nelson, was named the team’s player of the year with Taranaki’s Jordie Gard and CD U17 captain Curtis Heaphy (ManawatÅ«) picking up the men’s U19 and U17 honours.

Hawke’s Bay umpire Glenn Walklin picked up CD’s Umpire of the Year for the second year running while Sir Richard Hadlee medallist Ross Taylor’s stellar career achievements for the BLACKCAPS and the retirement of longtime Central Hind Kate Baxter were marked by the presentations of special awards.

Nine-year-old Nixon Herd also received a special award for Supporter of the Year after he auctioned his treasured autographed Cricket World Cup cricket bats to raise funds to help a gravely ill, six-year-old school friend travel to the USA to receive cancer therapy for a rare form of the disease.

Said CDCA CEO Pete de Wet, "Nixon is a passionate young cricket fan and aspiring cricketer whose selfless generosity assisted a young girl who sadly did not have long to live. He put himself out there and did all he could to help the team behind Nora Guise, inspiring us all with his commitment and empathy.

"Raised in Blenheim before his family moved to Canterbury last year, Nixon remains a dedicated and wonderful young CD supporter whom our players always enjoy catching up with at Hagley Oval and Lincoln."

Breaking with tradition due to Covid-19, Central Districts Cricket Association celebrated this season’s winners with an online awards presentation.