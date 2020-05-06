Gallagher Chiefs Captain Sam Cane appointed All Blacks Captain

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 09:57

The All Blacks announced on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown that Gallagher Chiefs loose forward Sam Cane would take the helm as All Blacks captain.

Cane first captained the All Blacks against Namibia at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and also led the side against Italy in 2016 and Argentina in 2019.

Honoured by the announcement, Cane said he was privileged to be given the opportunity to lead a group of exceptionally talented individuals.

"It's a pretty exciting challenge really and as I've spent more time in the All Blacks and grown as a player, I've become a lot more comfortable being a leader in the team.

"The great thing about the All Blacks is that the leadership group is full of captains and experienced players already, so I'm just really looking forward to working closely with that group and doing my best to lead them and the rest of the squad," said Cane.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins congratulated Cane on his appointment: "On behalf of the Chiefs Rugby Club, we congratulate Sam on his appointment as the incoming All Blacks captain. It is a tremendous honour for Sam and one that he and his family should be very proud of."

"Sam has been a standout player for both the Gallagher Chiefs and the All Blacks. He is a highly respected leader and we are excited to see what he will achieve in this next phase of his career," said Collins.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland said: "It is an honour to captain the All Blacks and one we know Sam will do well at. He is a valued leader and holds a great amount of respect from his peers both on and off the field. We expect he will be a great All Blacks captain."

Cane has been a formidable loose forward of the Gallagher Chiefs since his debut in 2012 and now has 116 caps to his name and 68 caps for the All Blacks. He has been a proven leader both on and off the field, continuing to lead from the front with his strong work ethic and knowledge of the game. Born and bred within Chiefs Country, Cane has captained the Gallagher Chiefs since 2016.