Well-related colt arrives at Te Akau David Ellis welcomed an exciting additi

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 17:39

David Ellis welcomed an exciting addition to the team this week when a Tavistock yearling colt out of dual New Zealand Broodmare of the Year Bagalollies arrived at Te Akau Stud.

Ellis purchased the colt privately on behalf of Hong Kong-based Edmund Wong, who now also owns Bagalollies.

The Zabeel mare has been in headlines of late being the dam of recent Gr.1 Australasian Oaks (2000m) winner Toffee Tongue and Galleywood Hurdle (3200m) winner Gobstopper. Bagalollies is also the dam of former Hong Kong horse of the year Werther and Group One performer Milseain.

Hopes British racing can resume soon

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has spoken positively about hopes racing can resume in Britain soon following its suspension because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last meetings to take place in Britain were at Wetherby and Taunton on March 17, both behind closed doors.

The British Horseracing Authority has been making plans for a return when government approval is given, with crowd-free meetings to take place on the flat.

Two high-profile weekends have been pencilled in for Classic trials at the end of May, with the Guineas meeting set to take place on the first weekend in June, should a "best-case scenario" come to fruition.

Asked about calls to allow Premier League football again next month, Hancock told BBC Radio 4's Today program he was open to that.

"And horse racing too," he said.

"And, I know that both the Premier League and racing are working on how this might be doable in a safe way.

"But that safety has to be paramount."

Racing in France is scheduled to resume next week.