Pye scores personal best, while Winterbottom's 'crash magnet' in play at Spa

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 13:39

IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom battled at Spa-Francorchamps while DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye enjoyed his best night so far in Round 5 of the BP Ultimate Supercars All Stars ESeries.

The fifth round of ESeries action saw the schedule brought back to three races and only held at the single track. Germany’s Nurburgring was originally scheduled to host a race but was later scratched to focus on Spa. Both drivers preferred the single-track round of racing.

Qualifying speed was hampered by multiple kerb hop/off-track penalties. Winterbottom’s night at Spa was plagued by incidents. He went spinning early in Race 15 and finished back in 24th. Pye was also taken out in the first race, driving from the back of the grid and working his way back to finish in 20th.

Starting third for the reverse grid Race 16, Winterbottom briefly held the lead before holding second to Super2 rookie wildcard Broc Feeney while Pye made it into the top five before completing his compulsory pit stop.

The Team 18 pair battled hard after the pit stops but drama when Winterbottom was tagged and turned around by Jake Kostecki at the Fagnes bend while Pye swerved into the gravel trap in avoidance. Winterbottom finished a lap down in 27th but Pye recovered to finish ninth, his personal best ESeries race result.

Pye enjoyed a clean final race and battled hard with McLaren Formula 1 young-gun Lando Norris and Brad Jones Racing’s Nick Percat in the mid pack, finishing in 11th.

Winterbottom took matters into his own hands in the final race and gave it back to his opponents, but finished back in 29th.

The BP Supercars All Stars ESeries continues next Wednesday May 13 with Round 6 heading back to the United States of America to race at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Sebring in Florida. Watch it live from 6pm on Fox Sports 506, 10 Play, Scott Pye’s Twitch account and the DEWALT Racing and IRWIN Racing Facebook pages.

QUOTES

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 Team 18 IRWIN Racing Holden Commodore ZB

"That was a tough night," said Winterbottom

"I seem to be a bit of a magnet for crashing, I have magnetic panels and everyone is drawn to me!

"I got belted into in the first two races so in the last race I thought ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ and so I crashed into everyone else.

"I briefly lead the reverse grid race but ended up with the same result.

"I hope I’m only crashing in iRacing land and not when we can get back on track in the real world."

Scott Pye, driver #20 Team 18 DEWALT Racing Holden Commodore ZB

"The circuit doesn’t suit the low-downforce high-horsepower Supercars as they like to move around on the track, so there were plenty of times where we had to conserve and limit the amount of times we exceeded track limits," said Pye.

"The racing through the field was better tonight and the track catered for some great battles and passing opportunities.

"I struggled in qualifying with the kerb strikes so we had to start off the back in the first race, I was taken out but we worked our way back up to 20th.

"I finished in the top ten in the second race and had a good battle with Frosty for a bit there and it was nice for both of us to have some good speed in the races.

"Overall I certainly felt a lot stronger tonight, the race craft was better but I’m still learning and there’s plenty of improvement still to be made but I’m excited for the next few rounds."