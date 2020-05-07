Group Three assignment for Aguante - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 13:40

Promising three-year-old filly Aguante is being set for a tilt at the Gr.3 South Australia Fillies Classic (2500m) at Morphettville on Saturday week after her impressive win over 2000m at Murray Bridge on Wednesday.

The New Zealand-bred daughter of Reliable Man ran away to a comfortable six length victory in her first start out of Michael Hickmott’s stable and he is excited about her prospects.

Aguante previously had three starts for New South Wales trainer Brad Widdup for one placing over 1875m at Newcastle in March.

"She came in very good condition from Brad Widdup," Hickmott said. "I was very happy with the condition she came in. I have just ticked her over for three weeks and pressed on from there.

"She is going to head off to the South Australian Fillies Classic, it’s a 2500m Group Three in 10 days time. I am really looking forward to that as well."

Aguante’s win kicked-off a memorable day for the Murray Bridge trainer who went on to saddle up a further three winners on the card.

"It was a fantastic day and it’s always good to do it on the home track as well," Hickmott said.

"One of the horses that won yesterday is a filly which I bred, which made it even better.

"That’s definitely the best result I have had in a day numbers-wise. I always keep to a relatively boutique-sized stable of between 20 to 25 horses.

"It is rare that we have that amount of runners on a day. It was fantastic to see all the horses race to their best."

Hickmott said a large portion of his stable are New Zealand-breds and he is looking forward to welcoming a few more to his barn later this month, including the former Andrew Campbell-trained Aqueduct, Tibetan and Peleton.

"I spend a lot of money with New Zealand Bloodstock every year and I am starting to get a lot of support out of New Zealand," he said.

"Andrew Campbell is sending some nice horses across and Valachi Downs are going to send a horse across, so it’s good to get some support from across the Tasman.

"I have got some great New Zealand clients, Trish Dunell is another one. It’s good to keep the winners ticking over for them as well."

"I enjoy working with the Kiwi-bred horses and I look forward to getting some more."