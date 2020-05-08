Local sport and rec to receive vital financial assistance - Sport Wellington

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 08:43

COVID-19 is presenting unprecedented challenges for all regional and local sport and active recreation organisations involved in improving the health and wellbeing of Wellingtonians through physical activity.

To help address the immediate financial impact that COVID-19 has had, Sport NZ has established a $25 million package to provide short-term relief. $15 million of this has been assigned to the newly created Sport NZ Community Resilience Fund.

Opening at 10am on Monday 11 May, the Community Resilience Fund will be administered in the region by Sport Wellington, the Regional Sports Trust for the Greater Wellington region. Eligible sport and recreation organisations can apply for a maximum of $1,000 for clubs and $40,000 for regional bodies.

At this stage of COVID-19, one of the major concerns for a lot of organisations is financial viability. "Our sector is hurting. The financial impact of this crisis is wide-ranging and will have long-term effects for sport and active recreation in our region," says Phil Gibbons, CEO Sport Wellington. "We have been strongly advocating on behalf of the sector and are facilitating collaboration to find collective solutions."

"The launch of this Community Resilience Fund is an opportunity to provide immediate financial relief, while we work together to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. Impacts that will require us all to adapt our strategies, right-size our organisational structures, and adapt how we safely provide opportunities for Wellingtonians to be physically active through play, active recreation and sport." Informed by insights from a Sport Wellington survey of Wellington regional active recreation and sport organisations, plus ongoing stakeholder conversations, Sport Wellington has developed a COVID-19 System Response Plan and reorganised themselves to deliver it. They have also established a COVID-19 Regional Response Group which includes health, physical activity (play, sport, active recreation), councils and funding representatives. to ensure regionwide collaboration, information sharing, and a response that enables people to be physically active.

The survey highlighted that 38% of organisations are considering structural changes, either in the form of a merger or shared services/resources. It also highlighted the need for sport to reimagine the future delivery to participants of programmes and products within the constraints of the different alert levels. There was also a need identified for assistance with budgeting and re-forecasting based on how the COVID-19 crisis plays out.

"This fund is great news for a number of organisations in our region but it is only a small part of a broader approach that is needed," says Rodger Thompson, General Manager, Sport Wellington. "The region’s sport and recreation organisations are asking Councils to consider sport and active recreation during their decision-making around any economic relief packages during this time. "While a few organisations with paid staff are able to sustain their operation for three months many others, especially volunteer-run organisations will struggle without some support. The support of the region’s councils by investing in the community sporting system with a reduction or wiping of ground fees/leases, would assist in making sure the sporting system could stand up quickly with participants from all socioeconomic sectors participating."

The value of community sport cannot be underestimated - not only can sport lead to increased physical and mental wellbeing, it also contributes economically and to the development of social and human capital.