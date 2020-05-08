Classic targets for Kiwi acquisition

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 14:27

Reliable Man filly Annavisto is being set on a Classic campaign in Australia after recently being purchased out of Tony Pike’s Cambridge barn by prominent owner Bill Frost.

The juvenile was victorious in her only trial in New Zealand, winning her 800m heat at Te Teko in February, and will now head to Melbourne to join Mick Price and Michael Kent Jrs’s barn.

Annavisto was bred by Greg Tomlinson under his Nearco Stud banner and he will remain in the ownership alongside Frost, and a few AFL footballers.

"Greg Tomlinson, who is a fantastic breeder, is staying in and also in the ownership are the Essendon boys - Jobe Watson, Cale Hooker, Tom Bellchambers. Bill’s taken a major share and she will race in his colours," Kent said.

Kent was pleased with what he saw of Annavisto in her only outing, particularly with the form that has come out of her trial.

"She won a trial impressively at Te Teko in February and out of the trial, the second horse went and won its next trial and the third horse in the trial is Safe Passage who went and won her first start by four lengths (at Matamata in March)," Kent said.

"She flies in on Monday for a Guineas-Oaks prep and she looks most promising."

International targets beckon Ablaze

An international sojourn could be on the cards for Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m) winner Ablaze.

Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have already mapped out the New Zealand-bred jumper’s next three targets, and if he performs up to expectations he could find himself on a plane next year.

"We will probably set him for the (Grand) National (Steeplechase, 4500m) at the end of the year and then maybe have another crack at the Jericho (Cup, 4600m) at Warrnambool on the flat. We’d then look at targeting the Annual again.

"If he was successful in those races he would be starting to get up in the weights.

"I mentioned to Rod (Lyons, part-owner) the other night about travelling to maybe Japan or even Europe. He has got a lot of options at the moment."

Lees cautious about Kinloch's city debut

Not even a maiden performance that had to be seen to be believed can tempt Kris Lees into talking up one of his horses.

The laid-back trainer prefers to keep a lid on his untapped youngsters, and he is typically measured when it comes to two-year-old Kinloch.

Raced by a syndicate which includes a number of prominent New Zealand owners and breeders, including Waikato Stud's Garry and Mark Chittick, Kinloch created a big impression on debut at Newcastle, coming from a seemingly impossible position and producing a dazzling turn of foot to score convincingly.

Even Lees had to admit it was an eye-catching debut.

"I could see he was going to be a good run but he surprised me to win from where he was," Lees said.

"He had shown us a bit, so it wasn't a total surprise but it was a very impressive win nonetheless."

Kinloch did enough in the 900m win to earn a trip to Sydney but Lees cautioned the youngster would need to go to another level on Saturday.

The two-year-old racing in Sydney continues to be strong and the Central Coast Mariners 2YO Handicap (1200m) at Randwick is no different.

Kinloch is among four last-start winners, while Ciaron Maher and David Eustace appear to have a talented first starter in Equation, who has performed well at the trials.

While Lees has a healthy opinion of Kinloch, tossing in a nomination for the Group One J J Atkins Stakes in Brisbane next month, he sees the Randwick assignment as a crucial test.

"It's a big jump from a maiden at Newcastle to Saturday two-year-old grade and he's going up to 1200m, so it will be a good guide to where he's at," Lees said.

"He is a pretty relaxed fellow so I'd be surprised if he doesn't run the 1200 out strongly."

Josh Parr has the mount on Kinloch, the TAB's $4.60 favourite on Friday ahead of the Chris Waller-trained Kukuracha ($4.80), winner of his only start at Geelong.

Ocean Emperor, one of two runners for Bjorn Baker, is at $5 with Equation at $7.50.