Adam too strong in Ironman VR6 Oceania Challenge

Sunday, 10 May, 2020 - 12:31

Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand champion Teresa Adam has taken out IRONMAN VR6, winning the latest virtual challenge race by almost two minutes from fellow Kiwi Hannah Wells, with Radka Kahlefeldt (CZE/AUS) and Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) not able to match the pace of the Kiwis in a race billed as the Oceania lock down show down.

Wells was the early mover over the 40km course taking the four Pro women and a host of age group athletes over the Indian Wells course on the Rouvy virtual platform as the Tauranga based Kiwi eased out to an early lead and in the process took out the first Prime during this morning’s race.

Adam kept her pace steady throughout though, easing past Wells at the 14km mark and showed her strength in the closing stages, pushing some big numbers over the closing kilometres to the finish line, in the process winning the surprise Prime with riders measured on their power over two 30 second efforts, with a 30 second rest in between.

The win continues a great year for Adam, having already taken out the New Zealand Road Cycling National Time Trial championship, and Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand in March.

"I had a really fun time and enjoyed the event. It is tough riding indoors and we have found keeping cool has been the issue, hence the big fan. I enjoyed the whole ride and throwing in those max 30 second efforts was a killer, I didn’t expect that, but I had a lot of fun," said Adam.

Adam loved the chance to race in a ‘different’ location after spending the past month or so in lock down in New Zealand.

"I definitely enjoyed riding in California, I have never been to that area and it was so realistic, I felt like I was really there. That was cool and the course suited me, I love to settle in and hammer away, so it was fun."

Wells took out the first Prime on the event and also won the Facebook poll for favourite athlete.

"I had no idea how it was going to go, but I started solid and wanted to see how the other girls were going and found myself in front and then decided to go for that first Prime. That definitely put a big sting in my legs for the end of the ride but that was so much fun, I love getting into these things at this time. It is pretty hard working away here at home on your own."

The Pro’s led the way for thousands of athletes around the world as they take on the same course and add two virtual runs to their weekend to complete VR6, the latest in the series of virtual races hosted by IRONMAN for athletes of all abilities.

Tomorrow morning at 6am NZT it is the turn of the men as they race over the same course, with Mike Phillips and Braden Currie (NZL) taking on Josh Amberger and Tim Reed (AUS). Live coverage available exclusively through the IRONMAN Now Facebook Watch Page

IRONMAN VR6

40km, Indian Wells Southern California

Pro Women Results

1 Teresa Adam, NZL, 54:47

2 Hannah Wells, NZL, 56:33

3 Radka Kahlefeldt (CZE/AUS), 59:50

4 Ashleigh Gentle (AUS), 1:00:36