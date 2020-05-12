Outrage at $72 million racing subsidy - Greyhound Protection NZ

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 14:20

We're appalled that New Zealanders taxes are to be used to prop up a dying, cruel industry.

If our taxes are to be used to fund a degenerate vice, then that industry needs to come fully clean on it's treatment of animals.

There is no public information on the killing and injuries of horses in racing and what the greyhound racing inquiries revealed was utterly appalling.

If the Minister thinks this is a good use of our taxes then he needs to come clean on the racing industries dark side.

Upon previous inquiries we found the Minister flat our refuses to educate himself or his office on the numbers of horses and greyhounds killed and injured for this inherently pointless activity. After years of lobbying we finally received numbers from the greyhound racing code and they were heartbreaking. Greyhound racing is still killing a dog a day- After numerous attempts at reform and restructure.

This is an industry that relies on mistreatment of animals to operate, and New Zealanders should not stand for their taxes being frittered away like this. It's only a matter of time before racing comes begging again.

It's failing for a reason. That reason is, people don't support animal cruelty like they used to.

These are cruel, and pointless pursuits and New Zealanders should not be subsidising animal cruelty masquerading as entertainment.

Can you imagine if the film industry killed a dog a day providing it's form of entertainment? And getting a big fat non-transparent taxpayer subsidy in the process? The public would be outraged. What's the difference if it's racing?

This decision reflects the danger of having a party that advocates for degenerate behaviour in parliament and we desperately appeal to the public to think about the animal victims of this ongoing atrocity come election time.

There are numerous charities trying to save unwanted ex-racing greyhounds in New Zealand and all this has done is made their work even harder.

It's unacceptable that legitimate, honest, ethical New Zealanders businesses are going under as a result of the virus and yet here we are bailing out dog killers and horse beaters.

This is not a win for New Zealand, this is a win for animal cruelty and those who would put animals in harms way for money.