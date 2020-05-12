MotorSport New Zealand restructure proposed

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 22:30

MotorSport New Zealand staff were advised on Friday, 8 May 2020, of a proposed restructure of the organisation by the MotorSport New Zealand Board.

The Board has proposed the restructure due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting Government imposed lockdown, which saw all motorsport events in New Zealand cancelled. This has caused a significant decrease in the organisation’s income stream and with the likelihood that the running of most motorsport events will not be allowed to recommence until later this year; the organisation’s primary source of income will continue to be impacted.

"We find ourselves in the regrettable position of needing to consider how we can reduce costs and ensure that we are operating in the most efficient manner possible to remain sustainable," says Wayne Christie, President of MotorSport New Zealand. "We have invited staff to provide their feedback on the proposed restructure by 18 May 2020. The Board will consider the feedback received and, subject to the need for any further consultation, we hope to provide staff with a decision by 22 May. This is a challenging time for all involved."

At this point, the details of the proposed restructure remain between the Board and the staff of MotorSport New Zealand, until such time as the Board makes any decisions.