Domestic travel opens

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 15:05

With New Zealand transitioning to COVID-19 alert level 2 at 11:59pm on Wednesday, restrictions on domestic travel have eased and people are free to once again travel between regions.

"Based on moving to level 2, we (racing industry participants) are able to move," NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said. "That is a really positive outcome, so there will be no restrictions on that travel."

Saundry also highlighted that jockeys and riders were also free to travel domestically if they wish to ride work in other regions.

"Jockeys will be able to move around as well under level 2," he said.

While Saundry said this was positive news for many participants, he said caution still needs to be applied so that the country does not escalate up the alert levels. "As the Government highlighted, while we are moving down levels that is fantastic, but everybody needs to keep doing the right thing to keep New Zealanders safe," he said.

"If we have to move back there could be (travel restrictions put back in place), but at this point I am confident that the participants have done a fantastic job so far. "We have been back training for a couple of weeks. I know it’s been hard, and being locked-up for four to six weeks hasn’t been easy and I would just like to thank industry participants."

House of Cartier heads for a spell

House of Cartier will head to the spelling paddock after her unplaced run in the Listed Gosford Cup (2000m) last week.

The John Sargent-trained daughter of Alamosa, who is owned by Bill Gleeson and Paul Gillespie, won the Listed Wagga Cup (2000m) in her previous start and her connections are eyeing more black-type targets in the spring.

"She just didn’t back-up last week in the Gosford Cup," Sargent said. "I thought she would, she had done up a treat, but it was a pretty hard run that day. It was a six-hour float trip down and back on the same day.

"She has gone out for a spell. You’ll see a nice Saturday handicap mare in the spring with her. We’ll just pick out a race and try and get some more black-type with her."

Flying start for Almanzor’s sire

Wootton Bassett has been the star of the show since racing got underway in France following a COVID-19-enforced break.

The sire of high-class Cambridge Stud shuttle stallion Almanzor posted a stakes-winning double within three days of resumption of action.

The Henri-Alex Pantall-trained The Summit got the ball rolling when he triumphed in the Gr.3 Prix de Fontainbleau (1600m) at Longchamp.

The Summit's all-the-way success makes him one of the leading contenders for the Gr.1 Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French 2,000 Guineas) on June 1st.

The colt’s success was followed up by the Francis Graffard-prepared Wooded’s victory in the Gr.3 Prix Texanita (1100m) at Chantilly.

Wooded is raced by Al Shaqab, who is now looking at a Group One Royal Ascot feature with the Irish-bred youngster.

"We can dream of the Commonwealth Cup now, if that is what Sheikh Joaan and Francis decide, and if it is possible to travel," Al Shaqab representative Rupert Pritchard-Gordon said.

"In France he would have to face older horses, but I think he deserves a crack at Group One company."

Champion three-year-old Almanzor will return to Cambridge Stud from his French base at Haras d’Etreham for another tour of duty in 2020.

Payne on weather watch

The Patrick Payne-trained Duke of Plumpton could bypass the Kennedy Mile (1600m) at Flemington on Saturday in favour of some country cups assignments.

The son of Bachelor Duke has been in good form this campaign, winning fresh-up over 1400m at Echuca last month before finishing runner-up over 1600m at Sandown.

Payne has been keeping a close watch on the weather and said the four-year-old gelding will likely head towards other assignments if conditions continue to improve.

"He is a really nice horse," Payne said. "There is plenty of fine weather here at the moment, so if the track does dry out too much I might just wait for another day with him.

"He’s in excellent order, but he does like a bit of give in the ground. It looks a pretty strong field with some nice, young horses in it.

"He might be better off going for the Edenhope Cup instead."

Meanwhile, fellow New Zealand-bred galloper Killarney Kid is getting prepared for a jumping preparation when he resumes in the Lexus Trophy (2000m) later on the card.

"He’s been a pretty good horse over time, but he is getting pretty slow now," Payne said. "He is going to be a hurdles/steeplechaser. I think he has got a nice jumping preparation ahead of him, but he will be a million to one on Saturday."