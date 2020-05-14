'Consistent night for Team 18 at Circuit of the Americas'

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 16:45

IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom and DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye made the virtual trip to the Circuit of the Americas, the state-of-the-art Formula 1 circuit in Texas in what was a consistent night racing in the midfield in Round 6 of the BP Supercars All Stars ESeries.

The sixth round of Series championship action was the second race held in the United States following Round 3 at Watkins Glen. Florida’s Sebring Raceway was originally scheduled to host a race before organisers reverted to the single track round on the Circuit of the Americas’ shorter West Circuit as used when the Supercars Championship raced there in 2013, rather than the full Formula 1 layout.

The night included a top-ten shootout to set the grid for Race 18 but unfortunately both drivers missed out on that with Pye starting in 18th and Winterbottom 19th.

Overall the night featured less incidents than previous nights but both drivers were still caught up in first lap incidents in Race 18 and the reverse grid Race 19.

Pye finished 15th in Race 18 and avoided the carnage off the start in Race 19 to finish in 10th, his third top ten result of the season.

Winterbottom showed improved speed this week and finished the first two races in 23rd and 22nd respectively, but nonetheless enjoyed the night and had fun mixing it up with the series regulars and wildcards which included McLaren Formula 1 young gun Lando Norris and Australian Indycar champion Will Power.

With points accrued from Races 18 and 19, Pye started Race 20 from 16th and Winterbottom 22nd. The pair emerged unscathed after the opening laps and followed each other through the early phase of the race. Winterbottom elected to run a longer stint compared to the rest of the field and climbed four spots by the end of the race to finish 18th, while Pye also climbed two spots to 14th.

The BP Supercars All Stars ESeries continues next Wednesday May 20 with Round 7 remaining in the United States to race on the road course of the famed Daytona International Speedway and the Charlotte Roval. Watch qualifying live from 6pm on Fox Sports 506 with racing commencing from 7pm. It can also be viewed live on 10 Play, Scott Pye’s Twitch account and the DEWALT Racing and IRWIN Racing Facebook pages.

QUOTES

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 IRWIN Racing Holden Commodore ZB

"It was pretty cool to head back to Circuit of the Americas and to use the same layout which we raced on was awesome because most of us on the grid knew it from when we raced there in 2013," said Mark Winterbottom.

"It brought back some memories of racing there in and I wish we went back there more times, it was one of the most enjoyable events we did.

"The first corner was always going to bring on some carnage, but I’ve embraced it, I’m not worried about being crashed anymore because it happens every week!

"Obviously we can’t travel at the moment but ESeries is as close as it gets."

Scott Pye, driver #20 DEWALT Racing Holden Commodore ZB

"We didn’t really get in to too much trouble last night which was good compared to previous rounds," said Scott Pye.

"We got a top ten in Race 2 with a tenth place and the racing overall through the midfield was better tonight.

"The track was hard to overtake in places which made it pretty tricky to move up through the field, but overall another entertaining night in the ESeries."