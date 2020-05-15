Auckland Huskies embark on Sal’s NBL journey

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 11:58

With the 2020 New Zealand National Basketball League season’s impending commencement, there will be a new team joining the Sal’s NBL pack. The Auckland Huskies will be looking to make an immediate impression and have made two key initial signings.

The Huskies are delighted to announce that Kevin Braswell will be the Head Coach and Matt Lacey the General Manager for the upcoming 2020 Sal’s NBL season.

No stranger to Auckland after playing for, and coaching, the New Zealand Breakers, Braswell is delighted to be the inaugural coach of the Auckland Huskies.

"I am very excited about joining the Auckland Huskies. In a time where there isn't any sport going on this will be such a good opportunity for New Zealand basketball to step up and show how much the sport has grown in this country.

"I’m very grateful for the opportunity to coach the Huskies and look forward to getting started," added Braswell.

The Huskies have also appointed local Harbour and Rosmini Coach Matt Lacey as General Manager and he is in no doubt that Braswell’s appointment signals the Huskies are approaching the upcoming season with serious intent.

"Kevin is the perfect fit for the Huskies - he is a winner."

Braswell won championships as a player with both New Zealand Breakers and Southland Sharks. Having retired from playing in 2015 he transitioned into coaching and enjoyed immediate success guiding the Wellington Saints to back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

"Kevin knows the NBL inside out. His experience coupled with his ability and reputation for developing talent will attract players to the Huskies," added Lacey.

With the impending commencement of the Sal’s NBL, Lacey is aware that launching a new club in Auckland poses some challenges.

"To be a part of a new club that will provide a playing pathway for our young Auckland talent is an exciting opportunity. I’ve coached a number of Auckland’s most promising players over the past five years, and to know there is a new local team they can aspire to play for is a major reason why I took on this role.

The COVID-19 restrictions and the short lead in to NBL 2020 has meant the Huskies major emphasis in the coming weeks will be to put the necessary support mechanisms in place to mount a title challenge.

"The Huskies are here to stay. We would love to be able to engage face-to-face with the Auckland community, but that may have to wait until 2021 given the current circumstances. However, the upcoming modified season will allow us to demonstrate that we will play an exciting brand of basketball that Auckland fans will want to support.

"We will build a club based around local staff, coaches, players and community partnerships," concluded Lacey.

The Auckland Huskies will be announcing other key appointments ahead of the scheduled NBL during the coming weeks.