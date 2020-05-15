Cambridge Stud release fees

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 14:42

Cambridge Stud have announced their 2020 stud fees for popular young sires Almanzor and Embellish.

All contracts will now be on live foal payment terms, acknowledging the difficult climate facing breeders in New Zealand.

The roster will be headlined by European Champion three-year-old Almanzor, who will stand his third season at the famous nursery. Almanzor covered full books in his first two seasons at stud and will again stand for a fee of $30,000+GST in 2020.

"Almanzor could not have enjoyed a better start to his stud career," Cambridge Stud chief executive Henry Plumptre said.

"He was well received in both hemispheres covering full books of 140 and 160 mares in New Zealand in his first two seasons.

"In his third season in France, European breeders took note of his exceptional foal sales at Tattersalls and Arqana and he is booked out at 140 mares again.

"The quality of his stock has been reflected in New Zealand with an outstanding line of foals from his maiden crop that included 52 stakes winners or dams of stakes winners."

Almanzor is again joined on the roster by Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) winner Embellish. The regally-bred son of Savabeel was very well received in his first season at stud and represents exceptional value in 2020 at a fee of $4,000+GST.

"As the only Group One-winning son of Savabeel standing at stud, Embellish represents amazing value, coming as he does from New Zealand’s prepotent sire line and with a magnificent pedigree," Plumptre said.

"He has the looks that go with a $775,000 yearling price tag and the race performance to support his conformation. He bred 138 mares last season and Cambridge Stud will again be strong supporters in 2020."

Windsor announce 2020 fees

2019/2020 has proven to be a breakthrough season both Australia and New Zealand for successful sire Rip Van Winkle.

An established pillar among Windsor Park Stud’s stallion options, Rip Van Winkle’s exceptional Gr.1 winners Te Akau Shark (NZ) and Classic winner Jennifer Eccles (NZ) have led the way this season, together with Group winner Germanicus (NZ) and Sydney Group performer Subpoenaed (NZ). Rip Van Winkle will be available to breeders for a fee of $12,500 + GST in 2020.

Windsor Park studmaster Rodney Schick recently confirmed their stallion roster and fees for 2020.

"This season Rip Van Winkle has been joined by Charm Spirit to provide our clients with another excellent proven stallion option.

"With his first-crop 3YO’s running this season, Charm Spirit has already sired four Group winners in both Australia and New Zealand and he’s got numerous highclass horses to represent him next season," said Schick.

Invincible Spirit’s triple Gr.1-winning miler Charm Spirit is price on application.

Expectations are also high for the first crop of rising 3YO’s by popular stallion Mongolian Khan and the Champion 3YO and back-to-back Horse Of The Year will stand for $10,000 + GST.

With four first crop stakes winners and an impressive 5% stakes winners to runners ratio, successful young sire ShamExpress will be made available for a fee of $8,000 + GST.

"Next season will be an exciting time for us with our young stallion lineup as they will be represented throughout Australia and New Zealand with their first two and three year old crops to race", said Schick.

Completing the Windsor Park lineup are three young stallions, Turn Me Loose, Vanbrugh and Rageese, who all have their first crop of 2YO’s racing next season.

Champion Sprinter/Miler Turn Me Loose will stand for $10,000 + GST while Australian Gr.1 performers Vanbrugh and Rageese will both stand for $5,000 + GST.