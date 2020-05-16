Team 18 set for Supercars Championship return on June 27

Saturday, 16 May, 2020 - 10:01

IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing will return to the race track on June 27 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

This confirmation marks the first event for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

With a return date now set in stone, Team 18 staff will return to it’s Mount Waverley base shortly to work towards the restart date in six weeks time at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt thanked sponsors and fans for their wishes of support during this time, and is eagerly looking forward to Supercars returning to the track at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Full details regarding event formats and schedules will be confirmed in due course.

It is expected that the full schedule for the return of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will be confirmed tomorrow.

QUOTES

Charlie Schwerkolt - Owner, Team 18 (DEWALT Racing and IRWIN Racing)

"Finally the time has come to take the covers off the IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing Commodores and get ready to race again in the Supercars Championship," said Charlie Schwerkolt.

"It was such an eerie feeling at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday the 13th of March only pack up after only a couple of practice sessions and eight weeks later the whole sport has changed with this incredible global situation.

"To see our IRWIN and DEWALT racing cars back on track at Sydney Motorsport Park will be very exciting for the staff and all our supporters .

"I’d like to thank all of our valued Team 18 staff, partners, members and fans for their incredible support over this challenging period of lockdown. It’s really great to have a date in the calendar for when we are going to hit the track, for the team and for the whole motorsport community.

"Whilst the BP Supercars All Stars ESeries filled a void and provided plenty of entertainment during this time, there’s nothing like the real thing and we can’t wait to head down pit lane and out on track."