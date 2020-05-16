Confirmed date to award hosts of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 welcomed

Saturday, 16 May, 2020 - 20:21

New Zealand Football (NZF) and Football Federation Australia (FFA) are excited to acknowledge FIFA’s confirmation that the FIFA Council will vote to award the hosting rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ on 25 June 2020.

FFA and NZF will continue to work to prepare a final presentation to the FIFA Council and the global football family that demonstrates how Australia-New Zealand would host a tournament that FIFA can be proud of in every way possible.

FFA President Chris Nikou said: "We believe that our proven ability to deliver the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is a key strength of our bid.

"Our world-class infrastructure, modern stadia, high-quality football facilities in both Australia and New Zealand and major event hosting experience ensure certainty in delivering the first 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

"From operational excellence, record-breaking crowds, commercial success, strong government support, a warm embrace from our 200 diverse cultures to a genuine profound legacy across the Asia-Pacific region, Australia-New Zealand offers certainty in uncertain times, as well as impact."

NZF President Johanna Wood said: "Our proposal offers FIFA a ground-breaking approach to hosting its greatest women’s tournament. We are two nations from two confederations, united in proposing a historic and exciting step forward for world football.

"We will be a tournament of firsts. The first ever co-confederation hosted FIFA World Cup™, the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in the Asia-Pacific region, and the first ever to be held in the southern hemisphere.

"And, as important as all of this, we are nations proud of our commitment to equality and fairness and would embody a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ built on common humanity through football.

"As the world looks to adapt and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, our bid offers an exciting vision to bring the world together As One in 2023 to celebrate women’s football and inspire women and girls around the world."