NZOC president responds to sport recovery package

Sunday, 17 May, 2020 - 18:57

New Zealand Olympic Committee President Mike Stanley makes the following statement regarding today’s budget announcement:

"We welcome the sport recovery package announced today. It is an unprecedented sum for unprecedented times. High performance and community sport alike have been battered by Covid-19.

"The role of sport in our society will be crucial as New Zealand comes back from Covid-19. Our success in sport contributes to our global brand and helps increase our international influence. Domestically it builds national pride and unity, inspires excellence and can provide leadership opportunities for those who may be underrepresented elsewhere including women and girls.

"We thank the government for their commitment to distributing resources to ensure sport gets back on its feet as soon as possible.

"We know our athletes and member federations will also be heartened by the announcement and we look to supporting them as we actively support our nation's recovery."