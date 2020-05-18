Full calendar revealed for Supercars Championship return

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 10:16

IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing will compete in a rescheduled 2020 Supercars Championship calendar which will include 11 events to run across the country between June and February 2021.

As announced yesterday, the championship resume at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27/28 following the season-opening round at the Superloop Adelaide 500 in February. In what was previously scheduled as the Sydney Supernight, the event will take place in a two-day TV-only daytime capacity, although negotiations over crowd restrictions will continue with local authorities.

While event formats and crowd restrictions are still to be determined, it is anticipated that most events will run to a two-day schedule. Supercars will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that all events are compliant with appropriate State, Territory and Federal regulations as they continue to be updated in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Following consultation with state governments and event stakeholders, the draft of the adjusted calendar has not included street circuit events at the Gold Coast and Newcastle, however the Bathurst 1000 retains its date as a four-day event and a 161-lap endurance race.

Added to the revised calendar is a season finale again at Mount Panorama in February 2021. Points accrued from Round 1 in Adelaide and the remaining 11 events will count towards the title.

Revised 2020 Supercars Calendar

June 27/28 - Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW

July 18/19 - Truck Assist Winton, VIC

August 8/9 - BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown, NT

August 29/30 - Townsville, QLD

September 19/20 - OTR The Bend Motorsport Park, SA

October 8/11 - Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, NSW

October 31/November 1 - PIRTEK Perth - Barbagallo Raceway, WA

November 21/22 - Tyrepower Tasmania - Symmons Plains, TAS

December 12/13 - Penrite Oil Sandown, VIC

January 9/10 2021 - ITM Auckland, NZ

February 5/7 2021 - Bathurst

-All events are subject to change