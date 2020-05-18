Ian Foster joins Big Buddy for Breakfast

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 14:17

On Saturday May 23, Ian Foster will be turning his legendary talent for shaping rugby into support for boys without dads in their lives.

While the rugby season stands still, Foster has found a rare window of time to appear in the first episode of the Big Buddy Breakfast Series, an interactive, online fundraising event designed to steer Big Buddy through significant disruption to funding.

Media personality and GJ Gardner Homes Ambassador, Simon Barnett, will ‘sit down’ with Foster to get to grips with the current rugby landscape in New Zealand - a subject thousands of Kiwis want some certainty on.

Because of this, the direction of the discussion will be guided by the questions attendees really want answered.

This unique ‘take it where you like rugby’ event will run from 10 - 11am - a time and day when many viewers would normally be out playing sport or standing on pitch sidelines. This time they’ll be engaging on devices from the comfort of their living rooms.

Entry to the fundraiser can be purchased for as little as $20, in the form of a Big Buddy website donation. However, tickets are strictly limited and expected to sell out fast.

"The team at Big Buddy are incredibly grateful for this amazing gesture on the part of Ian Foster," says CEO Paul Burns. "We’re also indebted to our Foundation Partner, GJ Gardner Homes for their support on this particular event - that goes for Simon Barnett too.

"We know attendees will love this event. But they should also know that their contribution is directly helping over 150 families who are waiting patiently to find a Big Buddy for a boy whose dad is not around. Making this difference has a huge, positive impact on communities and we heartily thank them for that."