Rich Hill Stud release 2020 fees

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 17:27

Despite the ongoing racetrack and sale ring success achieved by their stallions prgoeny over the last 12 months, Rich Hill Stud have elected to keep their fees largely unchanged for the 2020 breeding season. "Rich Hill stallions have always offered breeders the opportunity to not only breed a good racehorse but also achieve a profitable return in the sale ring," Managing Director John Thompson said.

Karaka’s leading freshman sire of 2020 Vadamos will remain at $15,000+GST and was a revelation at this year’s Karaka Sales series, with breeders averaging returns of eight-times this fee when selling his colts and fillies in Karaka Book 1. His yearlings sold up to $330,000 and averaged $125,714, with Australian buyers securing 16 of the 21 traded.

"The word coming in now from breakers is extremely positive," Thompson said. "No surprises, we knew they were lovely movers with great attitudes."

"We look forward to seeing his progeny out trialling and racing next autumn at two in preparation for the all-important spring three-year-old racing." Proisir has had an outstanding season with his first crop of three-year-old progeny, which has resulted in Rich Hill’s up-and-coming young stallion post an increase in his fee to $9,000+GST. Proisir is currently the leading New Zealand second season sire of 2019/20. His race progeny includes high class Group One performer Riodini, Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) placegetters Vancooga and Feel the Rush and boom filly Levante. The shutdown of racing and the closing of borders curtailed planned Autumn stakes campaigns for each of Proisir’s top performers, but the new season ahead, which includes a second crop of his three-year-olds, promises to further reward his supporters.

Ace High stands his second season for a fee of $10,000+GST. He was well received in 2019, breeding 100 mares, and the first foals of this quality son of High Chaparral are keenly anticipated.

As a precocious juvenile that trained on to be a multiple Group One winner at three, and again a Group winner at four, Ace High represents a blend of early maturing speed and stamina that will endear his progeny to Australian yearling buyers. Hailing from the family of sire legends Danehill and Northern Dancer, and featuring Redoute’s Choice and Sunday Silence close-up, he represents a potent genetic mix to make him the complete stallion package.

Shocking has had another grand season with his Australian and New Zealand progeny showing wonderful versatility in winning four Group races from 1400m-3200m. With his Street Cry and Danehill blood to the fore, this versatility can be easily explained, and with his best-bred book of mare’s progeny turning three in August there’s plenty to look forward to in the new season. The Melbourne spring carnival promises much for Shocking fans, the sire represented by a number of exciting Cups prospects for 2020, including current Melbourne Cup favourite Surprise Baby. Shocking stands for $8,000+GST.

Rich Hill and Shadai Stallion Station are still discussing travel options with Satono Aladdin’s return to New Zealand for the 2020 Southern Hemisphere season. If confirmed, he will again stand at $12,500+GST.

"We have had a lot of interest from breeders based on his outstanding first crop foals. We are however working through possible quarantine and travel options due to the current Covid-19 situation," Thompson said.

"Satono Aladdin is a beautifully-bred son of Deep Impact who won Japan’s most prestigious Group One mile race, the Yasuda Kinen, so we are very keen for him to return to New Zealand if a viable travel option can be worked out."