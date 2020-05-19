NZC Turf Management Teams of the year awards

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 12:34

NZC are pleased to announce that the following venues’ turf management teams have been awarded the annual cricket pitch of the year awards for the 2019-20 season.

International pitch of the year: Eden Park

Domestic long format pitch of the year: Basin Reserve

Domestic short format pitch of the year: Hagley Oval

Graham Parks, NZC GM of Venues Facilities Events, said the awards were in recognition of the outstanding performance of turf managers across New Zealand in producing high quality cricket surfaces.

"Over the past season, across all formats of the game, 97% of cricket pitches prepared were rated as either ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’ based on reports from the ICC, NZC, and players association surveys.

Mr Parks said "we strive to deliver high quality cricket pitches to provide entertaining games of cricket and support our player development pathways - and this feedback is a very encouraging outcome".