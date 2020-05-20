Contributer heads Mapperley Stud roster

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 16:59

With an eye to the future, Mapperley Stud has elected to reduce their service fees across the board in order to assist breeders ahead of the upcoming breeding season.

"We feel reducing our service fees in this climate is the right thing to do," Mapperley Stud principal Simms Davison said. "We firmly believe it is a time for the breeding industry to be resilient and work together to carry our industry forward.

"Although we are working through a challenging time at present, it is important to remember the decisions we make this year will determine the product we have available to sell and race in 2023, where we expect the industry to be in a considerably stronger position."

Champion Australian Middle Distance Horse of the Year Contributer spearheads Mapperley Stud’s stallion roster again in 2020, where he will stand for a fee of $10,000+gst. His first crop of juveniles have impressed on the track, with the John O’Shea-trained Lion’s Roar leading the charge with his debut win in Australia, while the James Cummings-trained Jeronimos is also showing plenty promise and shapes as a Classic horse in spring. "I really think he is a sleeper of a stallion, I am thrilled to train Contributer’s first winner," O’Shea said after Lion’s Roar won impressively on debut. "We think Lion’s Roar has got some lovely potential in the spring, he will be targeted at the Spring Champion Stakes (Gr.1, 2000m)."

Complacent returns after being supported strongly in his early years at stud and stands at $4000+gst and Davison said he has found a niche in the market at his price level.

"If you look through the list of stallions standing in New Zealand, I don’t think you will find a better performed stallion standing in his price range," he said. "He won the Spring Champion Stakes in dynamic fashion and went on to win a total of four Group races in Australia, defeating the likes of Hartnell, Criterion, Kermadec, and Preferment."

Complacent's progeny proved popular in the sales ring with strong demand from Australian buyers and his offspring selling up to $170,000.

"There has been plenty of positive feedback on the stock of Complacent from trainers and breakers," Davison said.

"We are lucky enough to be in a position where we have two exciting young sires geared up for a successful and rewarding spring."

Mapperley Stud’s roster will also include Champion three-year-old of his year Puccini, who will stand for a fee of $3000+gst. "We have been encouraged by the level of support New Zealand breeders have given Puccini early on," co-owner Joe Smithies said.

"He has maintained his book size across his first three years at stud, which is a testament to the faith people have in him and this family. "He was a tremendously talented galloper and his female line has a proven record of producing tough stakes quality horses."

- NZ Racing Desk