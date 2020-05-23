Easy matches in squash premier league week two

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 00:59

A straight forward first round of the second week of the Unsquashable Premier League as matches wrapped up quickly.

Winner from the last event, Temwa Chileshe played out an entertaining contest against Jack Conder who once again threw himself around the court and left nothing to chance.

The more experienced player won the contest in four games but even then was pushed to a ‘short or long’ call at 10 points each in the fourth game. Chileshe called for the short winner-takes-all and won on a clever and unorthodox flick from his feet.

Other victories went the way of 17-year-old Elijah Thomas ranked at 257 in the world who showed no mercy as he played a ruthlessly efficient game to account for Michael Shelton Agar who was appeared off key during their match. Thomas winning in straight games.

Top ranked Joel Arscott at 235 put paid to the challenge from 15-year-old Mason Smales in easy fashion and will now play Leo Fatialofa who defeated Glenn Templeton in a good four set encounter 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 11-1.

The other semifinal will see Chileshe take on Thomas.

The eight-player league at the SquashXL Club in Auckland will again be broadcast on PSA Squash TV YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/psasquashtv).

Results round 1, week two of Unsquashable Premier League

Joel Arscott bt Mason Smales 11-3, 11-1, 11-5,

Leo Fatialofa bt Glenn Templeton 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 11-1 ,

Elijah Thomas bt Michael Shelton Agar 11-5, 11-1, 11-2,

Temwa Chileshe bt Jack Conder 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-10