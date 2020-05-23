Second winner for Contributer

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 18:56

Mapperley Stud stallion Contributer was represented by his second individual winner when Jeronimos scored a strong win in a Newcastle Maiden over 1200m for trainer James Cummings.

The two-year-old colt stepped out for the first time at the same venue three weeks ago when finishing third and showed plenty of fortitude to defeat three-year-old Brutality on Saturday.

Out of the stakes-winning Volksraad mare Viana, Jeronimos was bred by Jonny Orr and sold by Mapperley Stud at the 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sales in Book 1 for $250,000 where he was purchased by Godolphin.

A dual Group One-winning son of High Chaparral, Contributer stands at Mapperley Stud for a fee of $10,000+gst.

His first crop of juveniles have impressed, with the John O’Shea-trained Lion’s Roar winning on debut a fortnight ago and being targeted at Group assignments in spring.