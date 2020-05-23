Savaheat cherry ripe at Flemington

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 19:54

Savaheat was cherry ripe ahead of the Brew’s Anniversary Plate (1800m) at Flemington on Saturday, according to trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent (Jr), and he duly delivered.

The five-year-old son of Savabeel settled midfield for jockey Michael Dee before he asked his charge to improve from the 800m mark. Savaheat took control of the race with a furlong to go and he was able to hold out Duke Of Plumpton to record a New Zealand-bred quinella.

His connections were delighted with the result, with Price paying tribute to his close-knit group of owners.

"I have to give all the credit here to Matty Williams, he’s a part of our Warrnambool team," Price said.

"I made him take a share in him so he gives him extra attention, so no horse is better trained. Nothing improves them like ownership.

"A very good friend of mine, Lee Gleeson, has done panelbeating for me for a long time and he is that excited.

"He lost his mother and father in the last few years so it is very exciting for him. It’s a bigger win than a benchmark 84 for us. It was fantastic."

It was Savaheat’s sixth career victory and Price said he thrives in the autumn.

"He has got that little zone about him where he has got to be well placed and 1800m is ideal for him," Price said. "He probably needs to go to 2000m handicaps, but today was a cherry ripe day for him.

"I said to Matty three weeks ago, ‘you have to have this horse hard-fit. A benchmark 84, 1800m at Flemington, everything lines up properly.’

"Today was a big day for the horse and it was a very good ride too. I did say to MD, ‘make sure your alarm clock goes off halfway through this race. Don’t be too sleepy on him.’ It was a perfect ride.

"This is his time of year, this is his zone. He is not a spring or summer horse. He will be in the paddock during that time."

Bred by Tim Bodle’s Whakanui Stud, Savaheat was purchased by bloodstock agent John Foote for $220,000 out of Trelawney Stud’s 2016 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale draft.

- NZ Racing Desk