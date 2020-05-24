Collett welcomes winning Randwick double

Sunday, 24 May, 2020 - 17:05

Ex-pat Kiwi jockey Jason Collett broke a frustrating run of outs when he kicked home a winning double at Randwick on Saturday.

Collett scored on the Matthew Dale-trained Biscara in the second race on the card before taking out the fourth event on the Kris Lees-trained High Opinion.

He now sits ninth on the Sydney metropolitan premiership with 35 wins and over A$4million in prizemoney earnings but believes he hasn’t quite had the success he has been looking for this season.

"I had a few nice chances yesterday so it was good to get a couple of winners as I had been a bit quiet on the winners side leading up to that to be honest," Collett said.

"It was good to get that result as this probably hasn’t been my best season compared to the last few years.

"I’m really thankful that we have been able to keep racing but with the lockdown rules it has made it a bit more difficult for someone like me.

"I tend to ride a fair bit at the provincials when my partner (Clare Cunningham) has horses going there and pick up quite a few winners so that has taken some getting used to with the lockdown rules that are in force meaning I have to stick to the metropolitan area only.

"It is what it is though, and I’m just grateful to still be able to be riding.

"I’m also enjoying only riding two days a week at the moment as it does free up a bit of time to get a few other jobs around the house and the like done, which has been good."

Collett did enjoy stakes success during the recent Sydney autumn carnival where he took out the Gr.3 JRA Plate (2000m) aboard the Chris Waller-trained Life Less Ordinary and is keen for further big race wins in the coming months.

"I don’t do a lot of riding for Chris so it was nice to get the win with Life Less Ordinary for the stable," he said.

"I have got good relationships with a number of trainers plus riding for Clare so I’m looking forward to the new season.

"I enjoy what I do and want to ride as many big race winners as I can."

One thing Collett is keen to do is to get back to New Zealand for a brief break once travel restrictions have eased, to catch up with family including sister Natasha who is due to give birth to her and husband Andrew Calder’s third child in the coming weeks.

"It would be good to get a couple of weeks off in the middle of winter and maybe to pop back home if we can," he said.

"Natasha and Andrew are about to have their third child so hopefully we can get back and see them once it has all settled down.

"My other sister Alysha is back here in Australia from Singapore, so she stayed with me for a week before she and her partner found their own place.

"She rode her first winner back the other day and has been picking up some nice rides so it was good to see her and to see her start off so well."

- NZ Racing Desk