Pearl series early bird special set to close

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 17:25

The NZB Insurance Pearl Series has become an important part of the New Zealand racing calendar and the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (NZTBA) that administers the series eagerly awaits the continuation of the Series in the new 2020-21 season. The NZTBA’s chief executive Justine Sclater said that when the new calendar for the season is finalised Pearl Series bonus races will be programmed.

"After fielding calls from owners who have Pearl fillies eligible for bonuses in the new season, I have been in discussion with New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing who have assured me that once funding and the new programme for the season is approved they will be looking to programme Pearl races," Sclater said.

"NZTR have also told me that they may even be able to schedule some Pearl races into the new programme of racing in July."

In March, the NZTBA announced that they were extending the Early Bird nominations for all Southern hemisphere fillies born in 2018 until 31 May 2020, due to the COVID-19 Lockdown. That leaves just over two weeks to register to take advantage of the $800 + GST Early Bird.

The NZB Insurance Pearl Series has been running for seven years and millions of dollars have been paid out to filly owners, trainers and nominators. New Zealand Bloodstock Insurance have sponsored the popular bonus series from the beginning. NZB Insurance spokesman Jim Bruford said their continued support of the series was because fillies and mares racing is a vital part of racing

For more information on the 2020-21 Series: https://pearlseries.nzthoroughbred.co.nz/page/nomination-form/