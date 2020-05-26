Canterbury Rugby appoints new Farah Palmer Cup Head Coach

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 10:30

The Canterbury Rugby Football Union (CRFU) has announced that Blair Baxter has been appointed Head Coach of the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup side.

"We are delighted to offer Blair the opportunity to lead our high performing Farah Palmer Cup team," Canterbury Rugby CEO Tony Smail said.

"This team has a fantastic foundation and has achieved great success over the last few years, under head coaches Wayne Love and Kieran Kite. We’re also seeing pleasing numbers in terms of participation and growth in women’s rugby, so this was an important decision for the union.

"We were really impressed by Blair’s innovative thinking and his coaching philosophy, so we’re excited to support him as he takes this team forward," Mr Smail said.

Baxter has been a Coach Educator with the CRFU community rugby team since 2018, and prior to that was heavily involved in Sydenham Rugby Club - first as Head Coach of the Colts from 2011 to 2014, and then as Head Coach of the Division 1 side from 2015 to 2017.

More recently, the 40-year-old was Assistant Coach of the Canterbury Under 19 squad who won the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament last year. He is currently a coach with the CRFU Women’s Development programme.

Baxter said he looks forward to assembling his squad: "I’ve been involved in the Canterbury Rugby coaching environment for a number of years now, and really value the relationships I’ve developed at all levels of the game and the opportunities I’ve had to grow as a coach.

"There is a big challenge ahead of me, and I am really excited to lead a programme of talented, high performing athletes in what is a provincial competition that goes from strength to strength. 2020 will present some additional challenges as we all navigate the current environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but I know the side is really looking forward to the opportunities ahead of us, and I can't wait to contribute to this team."

The Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup team won their third consecutive provincial title in 2019, and are the current holders of the JJ Stewart Trophy.

Alongside Baxter’s appointment the recruitment process for assistant coaches is currently underway.

"The calibre of applications we have received for Farah Palmer Cup coaching positions has been really impressive, and recognises the important nature of these roles to the ongoing success of our women's team," Mr Smail said. "We want to ensure that our players have the support to give them every opportunity for success, both as a team and individually.

"While details of the Farah Palmer Cup season are still being worked through by the provincial unions and New Zealand Rugby, 2020 is an important season for all players, as they strive to be considered for higher honours and the possibility of playing in the 2021 World Cup at home."