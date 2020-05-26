Players to benefit from new SAL’s NBL overseas pay-per-view

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 11:48

In another innovative move by the Sal’s NBL, an overseas pay-per-view option has been announced with the NBL promising an equal share of profits to teams and players.

Launched today as www.LeaguePass.co.nz, fans from across the world can purchase a subscription to all 56 games, for an early-bird price of only $14.99. The new platform is geo-blocked in New Zealand, with all games broadcast locally by Sky Sport, including some select games on Sky Sport

Now, Sky Sport Next, Prime TV, Stuff and the Tribe Sports App. NBL General Manager Justin Nelson says the NBL has been focused on providing an opportunity for players to get on court, plus seizing the opportunity to become one of the few professional basketball leagues operating in the world.

"We all know COVID-19 has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt, so that means our league could be the best available basketball option for overseas fans. We are stepping into new territory by offering our games globally.

"The teams’ revenue sources are challenged this year too, so we needed to help them and the players. We think LeaguePass.co.nz is an enticing option for the basketball hungry audience and could potentially be a great financial boost for the players, as well as the teams and their profiles.

"We think this might be a first. I don’t know of another sport in New Zealand where players have been given a share of the pay-per-view revenue like this," says Nelson.

To further help players, the NBL says they are close to signing an insurer to cover player income, they continue working with health experts including doctors, strength and conditioning trainers, and physiotherapists to ensure player welfare is thoroughly covered for the six-week stint.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure our players, teams, fans and sponsors are going to have a great ride in what is going to be a very entertaining 2020 Sal’s NBL. Everyone has had to adapt to make this work and that willingness to work together is paying off," says Nelson.

Player registrations opened yesterday. In 24 hours over 250 registrations were received with Tall Blacks numbers in double digits.

ATEED’s Head of Major Events Richard Clarke says: "This is an exciting opportunity to connect global sporting fans with New Zealand and keep Auckland top of mind, whether that be for sporting events, leisure travel or for business events when the time is right.

"New Zealand has such a positive brand globally right now, and we look forward to building on this by showcasing Auckland as an attractive destination and an exciting event and sporting hub. We hope that, alongside basketball fans, other sporting codes internationally will also be watching with interest," Clarke says.

The Sal’s NBL official website is www.NZNBL.basketball. The draw can be found on this webpage and this downloadable PDF. Fans can follow the League on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via @NZNBL