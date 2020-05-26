Cricket Wellington removes team affiliation fees, removes barriers

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 15:02

Cricket Wellington has confirmed it will remove all team affiliation fees for the 2020-2021 cricket season.

The move, which has been backed by all Wellington clubs, will help clubs support their members by minimising barriers when participants return to play and is part of a wider ongoing project to provide proactive support to all clubs as they navigate their way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is all about being optimistic and showing positive leadership for our wider community," said Cricket Wellington general manager Liz Green.

"Community cricket is our number one priority and we want to ensure that clubs are not forced to pass reduced income on to members through increased club membership fees.

"By waiving team’s affiliation fees we are hopeful that we can work with all clubs to ensure their club membership fees remain affordable and that participant costs are not a barrier that prevent people from joining their local cricket club."

The decision means that there will be no costs for clubs to enter Cricket Wellington competitions for the upcoming season and will allow clubs to reinvest the income from its members back into the club to help combat the impact of COVID-19.

The move which has received full backing from the Cricket Wellington Board is the result of an extensive consultation between Cricket Wellington and its affiliated clubs led by Green.

Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell said the move highlights the organisation’s arching motivation to provide support for its clubs and wider cricketing community.

"Sport and our communities are facing uncertain times due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and we have an opportunity to come together with our clubs to encourage participants to re-engage with cricket," he said.

"Sport will have an integral role in helping individuals, families and communities re-establish some sense of normality in the future, however for sport to be able to play its role in the rebuild it needs to be accessible as well as affordable.

"This is a result of ongoing support from our valued sponsors and funders, and New Zealand Cricket, and means we are able to use the reserves we have available to reinvest into our community game - our number one priority particularly during challenging times like these."

The removal of team affiliation fees is more welcome news for clubs navigating their way through the challenges of COVID-19 and follows last week’s announcement of ANZ New Zealand’s Good Sports Grant which will pledge $1 million to support the return of grassroots cricket and netball.

"Sport is an integral part of New Zealand culture and we’re proud to be able to play an active role to help our clubs alongside great initiatives like ANZ New Zealand’s Good Sports Grant and Sport New Zealand’s Community Resilience Fund," said Mitchell.

"These are hugely challenging times for everyone and we’re looking forward to welcoming our players back to our sport soon.’’