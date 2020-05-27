2020 Sal's NBL will be played at the Trusts Arena in Auckland

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 16:39

The Sal’s NBL have announced the 2020 event will be held at the Trusts Arena in Henderson, Auckland.

In a unique arrangement, the NBL will set up a dedicated show court for six whole weeks.

NBL General Manager, Justin Nelson, says the Basketball New Zealand team are familiar with the Trusts Arena from when the Sky Sport Tall Ferns played an Olympic Qualifying series there in November last year.

"We are thrilled the NBL will be staged on this international-level court. It’s also great for the players, knowing they will be competing on a fit-for-purpose show court. We will spend a lot of time at that venue, with a fully dressed court and a permanent broadcast-setup during that time.

"The venue’s gym will also be available for players and once we announce our accommodation partner, I know the players are going to be even more excited about what will be a pretty exceptional competition.

"At this stage it looks like we will not be able to have fans packing out the venue, but the broadcast on Sky Sport is still going to look fantastic. Although, we don’t know what the restrictions will be like during Finals Week - maybe we will be able to have some lucky fans in to see the show," says Nelson.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) is a key partner of the 2020 Sal’s NBL and has helped make it possible to host the event in Auckland.