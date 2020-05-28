Winterbottom unlucky while Golding and Pye strong at Interlagos

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 10:31

IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom was caught up again in ESeries chaos, DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye scored a personal best while wildcard James Golding came home strong for Team 18 in Round 8 of the BP Supercars All Stars ESeries.

The eighth night of ESeries action returned to Phillip Island for Race 24 by virtue of a fan vote while Races 25 and 26 were held at Brazilian Formula 1 circuit Interlagos. Races 24 and 25 were held over 12 laps with a single pit stop while the final race was fought over 20 laps with two compulsory stops.

The Team 18 trio ran in close quarters early in Race 24, racing side-by-side in the opening laps. Starting 18th, Pye got up to 11th in the first race before he was tagged and spun by David Reynolds at the Turn 4 Honda hairpin and finished 13th. It was a tough race for the two IRWIN Racing Commodores with Winterbottom 18th and Golding 23rd.

The field experienced a clean start for Race 25 at Interlagos as Golding got past Winterbottom and made up a couple of positions early. Winterbottom’s night worsened when he was turned around by Jake Kostecki and finished back in 17th. Golding finished 21st after battling again in the mid-pack and came unstuck spinning on the pit exit road after completing his compulsory stop. Starting 18th, Pye avoided the carnage ahead and showed strong pace to charge through to seventh, equalling his personal best ESeries race result.

The final race saw the comeback of the full-field reverse grid, and chaos inevitably ensued on the first lap as up to half the field were caught up in several incidents in the first couple of corners, with Winterbottom banging doors with Macauley Jones and t-boned out of action early and finishing 16th. Starting ninth, Golding showed strong pace to make his way up to fourth. Starting 24th, Pye charged through to sit in contention for another top ten finish before he was taken out by Zane Goddard and crossed the line back in 26th.

The BP Supercars All Stars ESeries continues next Wednesday June 3 with Round 9 to be held on the Michigan International Speedway and a venue to be decided by a driver ballot. Watch qualifying live from 6pm on Fox Sports 506 with racing commencing from 7pm. It can also be viewed live on 10 Play, Scott Pye’s Twitch account and the DEWALT Racing and IRWIN Racing Facebook pages.

QUOTES

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 IRWIN Racing Holden Commodore

"We had some pace tonight and we had some fun at Phillip Island in the first race," said Mark Winterbottom.

"I’ve raced at Interlagos before in the Brazilian Stock Car Championship so it was nice to race there again from the comfort of my home in Melbourne.

"We tried a funky strategy and did both of our compulsory pit stops under the early safety car but just ran out of tyre performance towards the end of the race."

Scott Pye, driver #20 DEWALT Racing Holden Commodore

"Overall it was probably the best night of racing there’s been, everyone is driving so much better and the times are close that only a little mistake will send you to the back of the pack in qualifying," said Scott Pye.

"We got unlucky in the first race when Reynolds made a mistake behind me under brakes into Honda corner and just tagged the rear of my car and we lost a few spots out of what was on track to be a top ten finish.

"Interlagos was great, we had good speed and moved up 11 spots in the first race there to seventh. From 24th in the reverse grid race we got up to 10th but then Goddard took me out which was disappointing.

"I’ve made some big steps forward in my speed but too many unlucky moments tonight hampered what could have been top tens in every race."

James Golding, driver #31 IRWIN Racing Holden Commodore

"It was great to get a wildcard start in the BP Supercars All Stars ESeries in a second IRWIN Racing car alongside Mark Winterbottom," said James Golding.

"I made a few errors in the first two races but redeemed myself in the reverse grid to start ninth and finish fourth. I pitted early and had to battle when the pack caught up and had to fight on worn tyres.

"It was great to mix it up with the guys at the front and all the regular Supercar drivers, the whole field was so close and the racing was cut throat.

"I have tried to get on the simulator at least three days a week during this time but otherwise I have been getting outside and keeping busy and preparing for when we can go back racing."