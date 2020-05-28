Tall Blacks Jarrod Kenny will suit up in the Sal’s NBL, but who for? - BBNZ

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 11:01

Seven teams will note this name down ahead of Sal’s NBL draft - Jarrod Kenny - who has registered for the Sal’s NBL. Kenny’s talent, experience, leadership and pure on-court competitiveness will be qualities every team would love to have in camp.

The Tall Black burst on to the NBL scene as a schoolboy in 2002 for the now-obsolete Harbour Heat, before shifting to Napier and becoming a staple in the Taylor Hawke’s Bay Hawks for close to a decade. Although the Hawks will not feature in 2020, they have been supportive of this upcoming season and offered their blessing for Kenny to play.

This could be a great opportunity for one of the seven teams and any youngsters who could roster up with Kenny. He will be one of the well-respected veterans running around and he says it’s an opportunity to help the young talent he’ll be teamed with.

"Having been around a while, I’ve been able to learn off a few different guys and soak up their tricks of the trade.

"I don’t think I’ll approach the season any differently from a leadership perspective, but if anyone happens to ask me stuff then I’ll do my best to share what I know."

A lot could be learnt from the point guard who has represented New Zealand’s senior men’s team on 77 occasions, which includes a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and two FIBA World Cups.

The guard is also a two-time ANBL champion from his time with the Perth Wildcats (2015-18) and most recently helped guide the Cairns Taipans to the 2020 ANBL Final Four.

His experience will be an asset to whichever team lands his services.

"It’s obviously going to be a little weird not playing in the black and orange, but I totally understand the Hawks’ reasoning for their decision to not take part.

"I think the fact we have basketball back on is excellent, it might be different to what some of us are used to, but things aren’t normal at the moment. For me, I still have goals to keep playing at a high level and the best way for me is to keep playing as often as I can. I’m no spring chicken, but the body is feeling good and I think I’ve got a few more rounds in me."

Kenny is one of over 300 players registered for the Sal’s NBL Player and he is a likely top draft pick. If his performances are anything like his haircut, it will be a sight to behold.

