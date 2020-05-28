Canterbury Rugby waives club and school affiliation fees

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 16:45

The Canterbury Rugby Football Union has today announced that all affiliation fees for clubs and schools will be waived for the 2020 season. The move, which was approved by the CRFU Board and endorsed by the sub-unions will help clubs support their members by minimising barriers when participants return to play.

The decision means that there will be no costs for clubs and schools to enter club rugby competitions in the Canterbury Metro, North Canterbury and Ellesmere regions for the upcoming season and will allow clubs to reinvest the income from its members back into the club to help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

"The Canterbury Rugby mission is to unify and serve our community and this decision is at the heart of that message" said Tony Smail, CRFU CEO.

"Clubs and players are the backbone of our organisation and by waiving these fees it will help clubs to work with their own members, ensuring that finances are not a barrier that prevents people from joining their rugby club."

Today’s announcement has been welcomed by the Ellesmere Rugby Sub-Union.

"Through discussions with clubs in Ellesmere we are aware some face an uncertain future. Access to grants and other funding has become restricted and a number of clubs face player uncertainty due to personal circumstance. Rugby is an important part of rural communities. We want rugby to be accessible and endorse the decision the CRFU Board has made" said Michael Sheat, Ellesmere Rugby Manager.

The waiving of affiliation fees is more good news for clubs following the recent announcement of the Sport NZ ‘Community Resilience Fund’ which has been set up to deliver funding to help sports clubs remain financially viable through the immediate period of disruption created by COVID-19.

"Sport is an important aspect of family and community life. The initiative announced today will allow families, clubs and communities re-gain a sense of normality in an ongoing time of change" said Mr Smail.

"We look forward to seeing playing fields across the Canterbury Region full of action, noise and camaraderie as the season gets underway in late June"

MEDIA OPPORTUNITY: Canterbury Rugby CEO Tony Smail is available for an all-in Zoom interview at 11am TOMORROW, Friday 29 May. If you would like to be on this call, please email Chantelle - chantelle.tehaara@crfu.co.nz - and I will send you the Zoom details.