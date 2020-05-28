F45 Studios look to the future

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 17:13

As restrictions begin to ease across the country, F45 Training is preparing for an influx of members eager to return to their local studio and will implement a number of updated measures to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prioritise the health and safety of all its staff and members.

F45 Training will implement the following solutions upon reopening:

In-studio class numbers will be reduced significantly and workouts will be modified to create a non-shared equipment solution;

Members will be assigned to a fixed station for the entire workout to help maintain social distancing guidelines and eliminate person-to-person contact and sharing of equipment;

Members will also be assigned a different station each class to ensure variety in each workout as each station will utilise different equipment. This streamlined method will allow studio owners to track members coming in and out of the gym;

Studios will integrate more time between classes allowing for thorough sanitisation throughout the day while managing the increased demand for in-studio workouts following the isolation period; and

Studios will schedule more regular classes encouraging F45’ers to train throughout the day with more members working from home, work/life balance is here to stay.

As restrictions ease and workers prepare to return back to the office, companies are forced to become more progressive and adapt to flexible working hours allowing workers to get their daily fix of exercise at any time of the day. The new flexible work hours will also ease public transport and peak hour traffic chaos.

The Face of F45 Training, Cory George said, "During the past few months we’ve had time to reflect and prioritise what is important to us. It’s more evident than ever that health and fitness are essential for both your physical and mental wellbeing."

"We are excited to get back to the studio with F45’ers across the country and have developed an updated workout schedule to suit members’ new routines while adhering to social distancing guidelines. The response from our community has been overwhelmingly positive - it’s that energy and community environment that continues to inspires us to achieve our health and fitness goals together."

It’s never been more important to maintain a healthy mindset, stay active and look after your immune system. As a leader in the fitness industry, F45 has innovation, health and wellbeing in its DNA and is committed to providing innovative solutions to suit its members by making fitness accessible to communities around the globe.

F45 will continue to offer its F45 Live classes and further develop its on-demand F45 Challenge app during this time.