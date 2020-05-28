Strong winner for Charm Spirit 3YO

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 17:23

The in-form John O’Shea stable sent out a double at Canterbury on Wednesday including impressive three-year-old Kirwan's Lane, who comfortably accounted for his rivals over 1900m.

The son of Charm Spirit notched his second career victory and looks a nice middle distance galloper in the making.

"He has been desperately unlucky," O’Shea said. "He got beat one day when he ran out and got held up at his last start so just to get a bit of free air on Wednesday and a nice ride, I really appreciated he hit the line strongly.

"We have given consideration to possibly running him Saturday week at Randwick over 1800m, while the track has a little bit of jar out of it he seems to appreciate that.

"He is a progressive three-year-old with a solid win under his belt so we will probably give him the opportunity to have one more run before he goes out."

Out of the Savabeel mare Galway, a sister to stakes winners Shillelagh, Tullamore and Grazia, Kirwan's Lane was bought for $170,000 from the draft of Little Avondale Stud at Karaka in 2018 and sports the colours of prominent owner Ron Finemore.

Legislative change sought pre-election

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Bernard Saundry has advised the industry is a matter of weeks away from hearing back from the Select Committee following submissions on the Racing Industry Bill.

This Bill finalises the post-transition governance structure of the racing industry, creates a legislative framework to enable property to better benefit the racing industry, and enables new ways of seeking approval for betting products.

"With the racing industry bill, we are very supportive of the process the Racing Minister has implemented to have two sets of reform delivered and some new legislation in 15 months," Saundry said.

"The advice we have got is that the Select Committee will report back by June 8 and hopefully we can have some new legislation in place on the second reform bill before the election."

Shalwa after value-boosting win at Doomben

A raceday gear change has helped stud-bound mare Shalwa earn another chance at a black type race win.

Shalwa will be having her fourth run in a stakes race in the Listed Helen Coughlan Stakes (1350m) at Doomben on Saturday.

Though she showed she was up to stakes company when second in the Listed Just Now Quality (1350m) during the Brisbane summer, trainer Tony Gollan wasn't entirely happy with her form.

"We took the blinkers off her in March and she has been able to get out in distance and be strong," Gollan said.

"Shalwa is off to stud this year and this is a chance for her to get more black type.

"She really has turned things around since we made the gear change."

Gollan trialled Shalwa at Doomben last week and she finished second behind Boomtown Lass.

"It was by far the fastest trial of the morning and it was just what she needed," Gollan said.

Shalwa, who is by noted sire of broodmares O'Reilly, has won six races and is already a valuable stud prospect.

Purton moves three clear in HK title race

Zac Purton has taken advantage of Joao Moreira's absence to kick three wins clear in the race for the Hong Kong jockeys' premiership with a winning treble at Sha Tin.

After four wins apiece on last Sunday's program, Purton and Moreira remained level-pegging in this season's title race on 123 wins.

Moreira had to sit out Wednesday night's nine-race meeting conducted on the all-weather track because of a suspension and Purton has been able to capitalise, taking his season tally of wins to 126.

The Australian jockey won the opening race on Wednesday's program on Coolceleb and added another in the fourth event on Kings Shield.

Purton capped the night in the final race when he saved ground along the rails on Enfolding before chasing down the frontrunners to win in the final strides.

Between them, Purton and Moreira have won the past six Hong Kong premierships.

Purton won his first in the 2013-14 season and is chasing his third straight this year.

Moreira won three in succession between the 2014-15 and 2016-17.

There are 13 meetings of the Hong Kong season remaining with the next meeting to be held at Sha Tin on Sunday.