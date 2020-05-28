Terms agreed for Faamausili loan deal - Vodafone Warriors

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 19:04

Terms have been agreed between both clubs for Sydney Roosters front rower Poasa Faamausili to join the Vodafone Warriors on loan for an initial period of four weeks.

The move follows the NRL’s decision to allow the Vodafone Warriors to sign a loan player in the wake of their heavy injury toll which has seen them lose three players in the past week including middle forwards Leeson Ah Mau (pectoral) and Jazz Tevaga (knee).

Also sidelined for an extended period is utility back Adam Keighran while middle forwards Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei plus centre Taane Milne are in Auckland recovering from season-ending ACL knee injuries. A 14-game NRL player, Auckland-born 24-year-old Faamausili - 188cm, 108kg - is due to join his new team on Sunday after the Vodafone Warriors resume their 2020 campaign with their third-round clash against St George Illawarra at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday.

"We can’t thank the Roosters enough for their support with this. It’s a great gesture on their part, an expression of the goodwill we’ve witnessed from so many clubs," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"(Head coach) Trent Robinson and everyone at the Roosters have been terrific with the way they have been there for us in what has been a difficult time. We’re thrilled Poasa will be joining us in what is a beneficial undertaking for both clubs. "We’re also really grateful to the NRL for reconsidering our request for dispensation to sign a loan player to shore up our depleted resources in the middle forwards."

Faamausili, a Glenora Bears junior, made his NRL debut in 2018 before featuring in 12 matches last season including the 22nd-round encounter with the Vodafone Warriors in Sydney in August.

His last appearance was in the Roosters’ second-round match against Manly Warringah in March.

"We’re thrilled to have a big forward of Poasa’s ability joining us," said Vodafone Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney.

"He’ll add real value to our squad and we’re certainly looking forward to welcoming him into the group here in Terrigal.

"It’s wonderful the way Trent and the Roosters have offered their support at this time."

A former Junior Kiwi, Faamausili has also played a total of 50 games for the Roosters’ feeder clubs Wyong and North Sydney in the Canterbury Cup NSW competition while he made 48 National Youth Competition appearances for the club from 2014-2016.