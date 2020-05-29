Aimee Fisher awarded Forsyth Barr HB Sportsperson of the Year for 3rd time

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 10:15

Top New Zealand kayaker Aimee Fisher has been crowned the Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year for third time.

Aimee backed up her titles in 2016 and 2018 and is now tied for most overall titles alongside powerlifter, Derek Pomana who claimed 1994, 95 and 97 awards.

The 2020 event was held online for the first time ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but winners were able to attend virtually, on the Sport Hawke’s Bay Facebook and YouTube pages. The awards presentation was hosted by leading sport television identity Laura McGoldrick.

In total 51 individuals, sport teams and clubs contested 14 categories during the evening.

Forsyth Barr Investment Adviser Matt Carney says, "We congratulate all of the finalists and the winners in each category, particularly the Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year, Aimee Fisher on a trifecta of wins.

"As a New Zealand-owned investment advisory firm with a long history and a large presence in the Hawke’s Bay, we are proud to continue our involvement with the awards, despite that challenges of not have a gala awards dinner."

Canoe Polo were recognised for an outstanding 12 months which saw the sport develop a world-class facility at the Mitre10 Regional Sports Park. Kelly Hepburn, Canoe Polo Chair claimed the Sportsground.co.nz

Administrator of the Year, while Canoe Polo was announced as the Nimon and Sons Sport Organisation of the Year.

The hotly contested EIT Junior Sportsperson of the Year was again claimed by up and coming hockey star, New Zealand Black Stick Olivia Shannon.

Sport Hawke’s Bay General Manager, Commercial said Ryan Hambleton said "The awards in 2020 is one we will all remember. It was important for the team at Sport Hawke’s Bay to recognise some of the outstanding sportspeople, volunteers, coaches and organisations in the region."

"With world champions through to nationally recognised volunteers, sport in Hawke’s Bay is in a healthy state but continues to face uncertainty due to the impact of Covid-19."

"Thanks to our partners, sponsors and those who take the time to nominate, we have been able to deliver what has been a great celebration of sport" who help make this event happen".