Premier Squash League adds experienced Commonwealth Games rep

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 14:18

Week three of the Premier Squash League gets underway in Auckland this evening with two-time New Zealand Commonwealth Games representative, Lance Beddoes joining the competition for the first time.

Beddoes, 27 who was ranked at 89 in the world in 2015 has been coaching in the United States and New Zealand of late is keen to get back into competition and test some of the younger domestic talent.

"I’m very excited to get back on court after almost three months without hitting a ball! I’m looking forward to training again in the next couple months after two years off anything serious , but for now just happy to play squash again," he said after recently emerging from isolation due to travel from the United States.

Beddoes originally from Auckland was part of the team at Glasgow and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games teams and has recently been based in Philadelphia coaching.

He faces 17-year-old prospect Leo Fatialofa in his first match, a player he once coached at the Henderson Club and knows he’s got talent.

"I hear he’s been playing well and I know he’s talented. It will be a test."

The first week of the Premier League was won by Temwa Chileshe, 19 with a ranking 337 while 20-year-old Joel Arscott ranked at 235 in the world took out the second week. Both players live and train at the venue.

Arscott plays the human pinball, 17-year-old Jack Conder in his opening week three match while Chileshe faces Michael Shelton-Agar. The consistent Elijah Thomas ranked at 257 in the world takes on Glenn Templeton 100 places below.

The Unsquashable Premier League was the first elite sport to be played after the Level 3 nationwide lockdown. It features eight of the best domestic men’s squash players over a four week tournament series held on New Zealand’s only permanent glass court at the SquashXL club in Avondale.

Timing for week three is Friday 29 May 6pm - 9pm, Saturday 30 May 3pm - 6pm and Sunday 31 May 3pm -6pm, all matches are live on the PSA YouTube channel