Repeat final set at Squash Premier League

Saturday, 30 May, 2020 - 22:44

It will be a repeat of week one’s Squash Premier League final when Joel Arscott and Temwa Chileshe face off for the title on the third week of the competition held at the SquashXL Club in Auckland.

Twenty-year-old Arscott, ranked 235 in the world had to go the full distance against 17-year-old Leo Fatialofa in his semifinal winning 11-3 in the fifth game. The win was only after the younger player staged a comeback from two games down to take the match into a decider, however the final game proved that Arscott’s steady game was just that.

Chileshe won his semfinal in surprisingly easy fashion over Elijah Thomas in straight games 11-6, 11-0, 11-3 who had beaten him in the same contest the previous week.

In the playoff matches New Zealand Commonwealth Games team member, Lance Beddoes accounted for talented teen, Jack Conder in four games and will now play Glenn Templeton who beat Michael Shelton Agar in straight games.

Unsquashable Premier League results:

Lance Beddoes bt Jack Conder 11-5, 11-7, 3-11, 11-9

Glenn Templeton bt Michael Shelton Agar 11-9, 11-9, 11-6

Joel Arscott bt Leo Fatialofa 11-7, 11-6, 10-11, 7-11, 11-3

Temwa Chileshe bt Elijah Thomas 11-6, 11-0, 11-9