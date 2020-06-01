Sal's NBL to insure players

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 10:58

Players in the Sal’s NBL will have a level of income protection for the 2020 season.

The NBL will cover the cost of FIBA Insurance for players who have professional basketball contracts, covering them for lost income if injured.

Semi-professional players are covered too. ACC protects New Zealanders for up to 80% of income. The NBL has arranged cover for the remaining 20% of income for up to four weeks, which is expected to fully cover any potential claims.

NBL Chair, Iain Potter, says this is an added benefit needed at a time when everyone involved in the 2020 season is making sacrifices to create a successful competition.

"This is an unusual year for teams, with all of their revenue streams affected. Players are not able to be paid what they might usually, especially the top guys.

"The NBL is calling on favours and working overtime to make this season work for them. Now that this insurance is part of the player package, it will foster peace of mind for those 84 athletes who are selected," says Mr Potter.