Interview with David Ellis - NZTM

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 17:17

AUDIO: David Ellis

Winning $72 at the races changed David Ellis' life forever. Ellis, who spoke to RSN’s Michael Felgate on Tuesday, has become one of the most important contributors to the Australasian horse racing industry, most particularly in New Zealand, and has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in yesterday’s honours list for his impact on the industry.

